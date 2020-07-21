Kingsport police attempting to locate missing woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking citizens to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Police are attempting to locate 47-year-old Jeanene D. Steadman who was last seen on the evening of July 6 in the 400 block of Eastley Court.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in Steadman’s disappearance but say her family is concerned due to her medical history and other factors.

Police say she is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Steadman’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.