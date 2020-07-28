Kingsport police attempting to locate man last seen in April

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

The police department says 60-year-old Ronald D. Hammonds was reported missing by a family member and reportedly hasn’t been seen or heard from since late April.

“Based upon his unexplained and extended disappearance, coupled with concerning factors in his personal and medical history, he has been classified as missing and endangered,” the department said in a news release.

Police say Hammonds is 5-feet 10-inches tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has gray or graying hair and blue eyes. He is considered homeless according to KPD.

Anyone with information on Hammonds’ location is asking to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.