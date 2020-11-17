Kingsport police attempting to locate 13-year-old girl reported missing Sunday night

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to a release from KPD, Alivia Sifuentes was reported missing on Sunday, November 15 in the evening.

KPD reports there is no known reason to suspect foul play, but they are making every effort to find her due to her age.

Alivia is described as a white juvenile girl who is about 5’3″ and weighs roughly 110 pounds.

She has dyed black hair and hazel eyes, according to KPD.

Anyone with information on Alivia’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.