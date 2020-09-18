Kingsport police asking for public’s help to identify suspect who stole nearly $6,000 in property from truck

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is seeking to identify a suspect who allegedly stole almost $6,000 in property from a pickup truck.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, the unsecured items were stolen from the back of the truck in the parking lot of Walmart on Fort Henry Drive around 9:15 p.m. on September 5.

Surveillance captured images of the suspect, who is a white man in a white Ford Expedition SUV.

The release says a white woman was driving the vehicle and is a suspected accomplice.

Some of the stolen items include power tools, fishing gear and clothing.

You can watch the surveillance footage below:

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

