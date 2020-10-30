Kingsport police asking for public’s help finding stolen $50,000 sandblaster

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the help of citizens after an industrial sandblaster was stolen from a work site.

According to a release from KPD, an industrial sandblaster was parked at 175 Cherokee Street on October 11. Work involving the sandblaster was planned at the location.

The release says the owner returned on October 14 to start working and found that the entire trailer and sandblaster had been stolen.

The sandblaster was valued at nearly $50,000, according to KPD.

Surveillance video revealed the sandblaster trailer being pulled behind what police say appears to be a “light-colored GMC pickup.”

The truck was headed south on Cumberland Street toward Main Street on October 11 around 11 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 423-229-9429.