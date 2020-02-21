Breaking News
Quarantined Elizabethton doctor told by US Embassy all passengers aboard cruise ship to be removed by Monday
1  of  53
Closings & Delays
Asbury Child Enrichment Center Ashe County, NC Schools Ashley Academy Avery County, NC Schools Bristol, VA Schools Buchanan County, VA Schools Carter County, TN Schools Central Baptist Preschool Children's Center & Small Miracles of Greeneville Christian Life Academy Cocke County, TN Schools Dickenson County, VA Schools Early Learning Center, FUMC Elizabethton City Schools First Christian Preschool Grayson County, VA Schools Greene County, TN Schools Greeneville City Schools Hancock County, TN Schools Hawkins County, TN Schools Johnson City Parks and Recreation Johnson City, TN Schools Johnson County, TN Schools Lee County, VA Schools Lees-McRae College Mayland Community College Mitchell County, NC Schools Mountain Empire Community College Mountain View Baptist Daycare & Learning Center Munsey Preschool NET-TRANS Norton, VA City Schools Providence Academy Rogersville City School Scott County, VA Schools Simmons Ridge Children's Academy Smyth County, VA Schools St. Anne Catholic School St. Marys Catholic School Sullivan County, TN Schools Sulphur Springs Child Care The Learning Center - Castlewood Towering Oaks Christian School Tri-Cities Christian School Tusculum University Unicoi County, TN Schools University of Virginia at Wise Virginia Highlands Community College Washington County, TN Schools Washington County, VA Schools Wesley Memorial Preschool Westminster Kids Early Learning Program Wise County, VA Schools

Kingsport Police asking for help to locate missing woman not heard from in 2 months

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has not been seen or heard from in two months.

According to a KPD release, a family member reported Lucy V. Steffey, 35, missing on February 14.

KPD stated that foul play is not suspected at this time but there is a concern for her overall safety and welfare.

Steffey is about 5’2″ tall and weighs about 131 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429. Tips can also be called in to Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss