Kingsport Police asking for help to locate missing woman not heard from in 2 months

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has not been seen or heard from in two months.

According to a KPD release, a family member reported Lucy V. Steffey, 35, missing on February 14.

KPD stated that foul play is not suspected at this time but there is a concern for her overall safety and welfare.

Steffey is about 5’2″ tall and weighs about 131 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the KPD Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429. Tips can also be called in to Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.