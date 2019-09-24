Kingsport police asking for help locating missing woman with dementia

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman with dementia.

Police are trying to locate 79-year-old Louise P. McCracken.

KPD says she was last seen on Tuesday morning walking in the area of Brookside Pharmacy at 1901 Brookside Drive. She was wearing a white shirt with red stripes, blue jeans, and sandals.

Police say she may have been picked up by her adult daughter, Marcella Devane, in a white 2000s model GMC Jimmy SUV.

McCracken is 5′ 5″ tall and weighs around 179 pounds. She has short hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information on her possible whereabouts is asked to keep her in sight and call Kingsport dispatch at 423-246-9111.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.