Kingsport police asking for help locating missing teenager

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are asking for your help finding a missing teenager.

The Kingsport Police Department is trying to locate 15-year-old Bryson A. Burchett.

KPD says Burchett was reported missing by Department of Children’s Services on April 8 and hasn’t been seen since.

Foul play is not suspected, but investigators have run out of leads.

Burchett is about 4′ 9″ tall and weighs about 72 pounds. He has blonde hair, blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, light-colored jeans, black hooded jacket, black shoes, and a tan hat as pictured above.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted on the police department’s website.