Kingsport Police asking for help finding two missing 16-year-olds in unrelated cases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is attempting to find two missing 16-year-olds in unrelated cases.

According to a release from KPD, Kaley Wells and Bryson Burchett were both reported as missing juveniles on Thursday, August 6 in unrelated cases.

KPD says the department has no reason to suspect foul play in either case.

However, due to their ages, KPD is making “every possible effort” to find Kaley and Bryson.

Kaley is 5 feet and 11 inches and weighs 270 pounds. Her residence is listed as Gray, Tennessee, but she was last known to be in the 3100 block of Tiffany Court in Kingsport.

Kaley has brown eyes and black hair with blonde highlights.

Kaley was last seen in a long-sleeve pastel tie-dye shirt that reads “Save the Turtles” and black shorts.

KPD reports Bryson is 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 122 pounds.

Bryson has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen in the 4200 block of Fort Henry Drive, but no last known clothing was listed by KPD.

Anyone who sees either juvenile or may know where they are is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.