Kingsport police asking for help finding four missing juveniles

Left to right: Joshua Erdely, Krysten Atkins, Steven McGovern, Rain Hall (Photos: KPD)

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for your help with finding four missing juveniles.

The Kingsport Police Department says the teenagers have been reported missing over the past few months in unrelated cases.

Investigators due not suspect foul play.

Police are trying to locate:

  • Joshua Erdely is a 16-year-old white male juvenile. He is 5 feet 1 inch in height and weighs 100 pounds. He has blondish hair and brown eyes. He was last seen on November 21, 2019.
  • Krysten Atkins is a 16-year-old white female juvenile. Her height, weight, hair color, and eye color were not provided. She was last seen on January 14, 2020.
  • Steven McGovern is a 14-year-old white male juvenile. He is 5 feet 8 inches in height and weighs 145 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen on January 30, 2020.
  • Rain “Knowledge” Hall is a 14-year-old black male juvenile. He is 5 feet 1 inch in height and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair (styled in dreadlocks) and brown eyes. He was last seen on January 31, 2020.

Anyone with information on the juveniles’ whereabouts is asked to call KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

