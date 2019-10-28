Kingsport police asking for assistance finding 16-year-old boy reported missing Oct. 4

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who was last seen in early October.

According to a release from KPD, Lee Charles Troupe was reported as missing on October 4 by a family member.

Troupe had allegedly left his home at 8:00 a.m. on October 2 and has not yet returned home.

The release says foul play is not suspected at this time.

Since Troupe is a minor and has been missing for an extended period of time, KPD is requesting the public’s help in finding him.

Troupe is described as being a 16-year-old black male. He is 5’10” and 155 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.