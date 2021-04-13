Kingsport police ask for public’s help identifying person of interest in ‘ongoing investigation’

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is seeking to identify a man related to an ongoing investigation.

According to a release from KPD, detectives have been attempting to identify a white man believed to be traveling in a full-size, four-door pickup truck. The truck is described as being dark in color.

“Due to the active nature of the investigation, no further details are available for release at this time,” according to the release.

Anyone with information about the person of interest or the truck is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429.