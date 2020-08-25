Kingsport police arrest homeless man for reportedly approaching officer with baseball bat, resisting arrest

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say a homeless man was arrested over the weekend after he approached a Kingsport police officer with a baseball bat and resisted arrest.

Officers responded to Hunger First, 1100 Oak Street, around 1:15 a.m. Sunday after someone reported that a man with a baseball bat was chasing another individual.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, an officer arrived and found a homeless man, identified as William S. Larkins, on nearby Myrtle Street where he “was creating a loud disturbance, yelling at some nearby residents in front of their home.”

The police department said when Larkins noticed the police officer, he raised a wooden baseball bat over his head and moved toward the officer while shouting expletives.

“The officer drew his service pistol and ordered Mr. Larkins to drop his weapon,” KPD said in a news release Tuesday. “Mr. Larkins briefly complied, threw the bat on the ground, and sat down on the sidewalk with his hands on his head; however, as officers approached him, he balled up his fists, raised his arms, and again assumed a fighting stance.”

According to police, officers eventually managed to place Larkins in handcuffs and transported him to the Kingsport City Jail where he was found to be in possession of a glass pipe.

Police charged Larkins with aggravated assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia. He was transferred to the Sullivan County Jail with bond set at $17,000 according to KPD.