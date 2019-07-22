Kingsport police announce death of retired K-9 Macho

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department says one its retired K-9s has died.

The department announced Monday the death of K-9 Macho, who passed away on Saturday.

According to KPD, K-9 Macho was a Belgian Malinois who joined the force in 2008. He was initially assigned to K-9 Handler Mike Burnette and later transferred to K-9 Handler Billy Boyd in 2011.

That same year, K-9 Macho received the Top Dog award in Region 8 of the United States Police Canine Association.

Kingsport police say K-9 Macho was responsible for numerous drug busts and fugitive arrests.

He retired from active service in 2014 and has been living with his former handler, Officer Boyd.

K-9 Macho was 13-years-old.