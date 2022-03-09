KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police arrested a man Monday night, accusing him of pointing a gun at an officer while exposing himself, a report detailed.

Michael S. Woodson, 38, of Kingsport, faces aggravated assault, among other charges, after police responded to reports of an armed man at the Maple Oak Apartments complex shortly after 8 p.m. When an officer arrived, he found Woodson standing in an elevator with a gun “pointed in [the officer’s] direction,” according to an incident report.

The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) reports Woodson lowered the gun after the officer told him to drop it — that is when the officer noticed the suspect’s pants were unzipped, exposing himself. The officer described Woodson as having dilated pupils and bloodshot eyes while smelling of alcohol.

After detaining Woodson, the officer spoke with the caller, who claimed Woodson had been walking around while waving a gun. The caller said Woodson allegedly told them that “he was feeling homicidal and [was] going to kill someone tonight,” according to the report.

The Kingsport Police Department charged Woodson with the following:

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement official

Possession of a handgun during the commission of a felony

Possession of a firearm while intoxicated

Public intoxication

Indecent exposure

Police recovered the weapon and transported Woodson to the Kingsport City Jail.