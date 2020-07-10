Kingsport PD: 2 of 3 missing juveniles found safe

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police say two of three juveniles who were reported missing on Thursday have been found safe.

The Kingsport Police Department announced Friday afternoon that William Napier, 16, and Emmanuel Bear, 14, have been located.

A third juvenile, 14-year-old Dylan Whitaker remains missing.

Dylan Whitaker

Foul play is not suspected.

Anyone with information on Whitaker’s whereabouts is asked to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may also be submitted online.