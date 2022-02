KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — With curbside recycling still paused, the City of Kingsport plans to open two collection centers later this year.

Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds told the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday night that the city is working to open recycling collection centers this summer at the Civic Auditorium and on Industry Drive.

The Industry Drive location will be a manned, full-service collection center.

More collection centers may be opened at other locations in the future.