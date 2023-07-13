KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Governor Bill Lee appointed Kingsport native Dr. Bobby Harshbarger to the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy, effective June 30.

“Being appointed to the Tennessee Board of Pharmacy by Governor Bill Lee is an incredible honor and privilege. I am excited to work alongside my fellow board members to ensure the safety and well-being of all Tennesseans by upholding the highest standards of pharmacy practice,” said Harshbarger.

Harshbarger is Pharmacy Operations Manager for Premier Pharmacy Inc. and has been a licensed pharmacist for over a decade, earning degrees from Mercer University and East Tennessee State University.

He’s part of the Board of Directors for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kingsport and a member of the Kingsport Economic Development Board, a graduate of Leadership Kingsport, a Fellow of the American College of Apothecaries and a member of the Kingsport Kiwanis Club.

Harshbarger will serve five years on the board that is responsible for licensing and registering individuals and businesses within the industry.