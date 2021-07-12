Kingsport PD: Woman arrested after allegedly pointing gun at other driver during road rage incident

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police have arrested a woman on an aggravated assault charge after they say she pointed a gun at a couple during a road rage incident.

A report from the Kingsport Police Department said officers were called to the Fort Henry Mall on July 9 just before 10 p.m. in reference to an aggravated assault.

A victim told authorities he and his fiancé got into a road rage incident involving a woman, later identified as Sandra Leslie, 53, driving a white Honda CRV.

The man told officers Leslie was upset at him because he honked his horn at her. He said she “aggressively” followed his car, nearly hitting his vehicle.

Police report the man pulled into the Fort Henry Mall parking lot but was followed by Leslie, who allegedly cussed at him and threatened to kill him.

According to the report, the couple got out of their vehicle and said Leslie then tapped her accelerator acting like she was going to run them over.

The man told officers the suspect pulled out a black handgun and pointed it at them through the front windshield, causing him and his fiancé to run for cover.

Leslie had left the scene before police arrived, but officers contacted her at her home.

The report states Leslie gave a statement to officers about her side of the incident, during which she said another vehicle honked at her while she was driving on Fort Henry Drive.

Leslie said words were exchanged and the situation escalated, causing her to follow the couple into the parking lot because she “did not appreciate the actions of the other driver.”

Leslie told authorities the male driver and his female passenger got out of their vehicle in the Fort Henry Mall parking lot, and the man cursed at her.

The report states Leslie admitted to grabbing her gun and lifting the weapon so the man could see it. She told officers the man asked, “are you going to shoot me now?” when she did so.

Leslie was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

KPD reports video footage of the incident was obtained from the mall and placed into evidence.