KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport police have identified a man found unresponsive in a ditch Friday night.

According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), officers were called to the 1600 block of E Street late Friday. Once on the scene, officers found an unresponsive white man in the ditch.

On Monday, police identified the man as David Bailie, 62 of Kingsport.

Bailie was found with “significant head trauma,” police reported. As of Monday, investigators were still looking into the cause of Bailie’s injuries.

Bailie was found wearing blue jean pants, a long-sleeved blue t-shirt, a black down vest and white tennis shoes.

No further details on Bailie’s condition were released, but a KPD spokesperson told News Channel 11 that more details are expected to be released in the near future.

Anyone with information on Bailie or the circumstances surrounding the incident is asked to call the KPD at (423) 229-9429.