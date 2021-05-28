Kingsport PD: Two wanted for vandalism of police cruiser

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is searching for two people after the rear window of a police cruiser was smashed on Sunday.

According to a report from the KPD, the car was parked in the Shelby Street parking garage when a white man in a white tank top “deliberately struck and shattered the rear window with an unidentified object” while walking by.

The suspect was accompanied by a white man in a black shirt, who is also considered a person of interest in the matter.

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

Anyone with information regarding the identities or whereabouts of either are encouraged to call investigators at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Tips can be submitted here.