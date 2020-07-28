Kingsport PD: Two suspects considered ‘armed and dangerous’ still on the run following shooting, assault

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Police Department said they are still searching for two suspects wanted in a shooting and an assault that happened on July 22.

Authorities responded to the Miller Village apartment complex where they found two victims injured in the reported incident.

One of the victims, a 22-year-old male, was reportedly “pistol-whipped” and another victim, a 32-year-old male, suffered a gunshot wound.

Both victims have been treated and released from the hospital.

Now, police have identified two suspects, Dakota Shelton, 19, and a 17-year-old male, who is not being identified due to the fact that he is a juvenile.

Authorities said both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

In a release issued by Kingsport Police on Tuesday, officials said in part, “The pair are believed to possibly be traveling in a red 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo 2-door coupe displaying Tennessee registration BTH-797.”

Pictured: (Stock) 2001 2-door Chevrolet Monte Carlo (Source: Kingsport PD)

If you have any information about either of their whereabouts you are asked to contact K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.