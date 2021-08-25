Kingsport PD: Traffic congested after RV crash on Interstate 81 near Colonial Heights exit

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash involving an RV and the vehicle it was pulling has caused traffic to back up on Interstate 81 South near the Colonial Heights exit Wednesday.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, around 10:30 a.m., an RV pulling a Jeep ran off the roadway at mile marker 59.

KPD reports the RV became entangled in the cable barrier of the interstate.

Photo: WJHL

“No significant injuries were reported,” KPD said in a statement to News Channel 11.

One of the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 was closed while the scene is cleared. Northbound lanes are unaffected.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map also reports congestion on I-81 South all the way back to Exit 63 near the Tri-Cities Airport.

You can track the progress of the crash and traffic by clicking here.