Kingsport PD to begin limited staffing at Lynn Garden Police substation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department will soon have limited staffing at the Lynn Garden Substation twice a week during specified hours.

According to Kingsport police, the hours of operation will be on Wednesday and Friday mornings, from 10 a.m. until noon, and Wednesday and Friday afternoons from 3 -5 p.m.

The Lynn Garden Police Substation is located along the right side of the Kingsport Fire Department Station #5, located at 1517 Lynn Garden Drive. The department said in a news release that while a police substation has been at this location for decades, this is the first time it will be open to the public.

KPD said the substation has undergone a facelift to include new signage to help with visibility, including the word “POLICE” that has been added to the marquee adjacent to the road, and new signs which have been added on the door and near the entrance to include the new hours.

“Our decision to begin staffing this Substation comes as a result of increased community concerns and our own observations regarding a high volume of police calls for service in this specific part of the city,” said Chief of Police Dale Phipps. “Our hope is that an increase in Police visibility in this particular area will serve as a crime deterrent and help reduce the high demand for police resources, while at the same time help the residents of the Lynn Garden Community feel a little bit safer.”

Kingsport police said the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office will also have access to this police substation. The department states that should a need arise for a S.C.S.O Deputy or Supervisor to meet with a citizen in this part of Sullivan County, this can be done at the substation.