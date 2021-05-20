Kingsport PD: Teen reported missing from Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is currently searching for a missing 15-year-old last seen at the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park.

According to a release by the KPD, Thomas Allen Armentus Supry was reported missing on May 18.

“While foul play is not suspected at this time, every possible effort is being made to locate him,” the release states.

The release provided the following information on Thomas:

Name: Thomas Allen Armentus Supry

Age: 15

Gender/Race: Male/White

Height/Weight: 5’11 / 174 pounds

Hair/Eyes: Blonde / Blue

Possible Clothing: Yellow Spongebob hat, grey baseball pants, white shoes with red and black laces

Photo: Kingsport Police Department

Thomas’s last known location was Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park on West Center Street.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas’s current or potential location is urged to contact KPD detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Citizen Feedback forms available here.