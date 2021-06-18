Kingsport PD: Suspects at sought for burglary of coin laundry

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police announced that they are now seeking two suspects of the burglary of Lost Sock Laundry in May.

According to a police report, two white male suspects entered the laundromat overnight on May 6.

Photos: Kingsport Police Department

While inside the two allegedly broke into a locked storage room and vandalized a change safe, stealing over $100 in coins.

Police have released surveillance footage of the incident, which can be viewed here and here.

Anyone with identifying information regarding the two is asked to contact detectives at 423-229-9429 or call central dispatch at 423-246-9111.