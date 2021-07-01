Kingsport PD: Suspect transported to hospital after officer-involved shooting at motel

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A woman was transported to the hospital after she was injured during an officer-involved shooting at a Kingsport motel Thursday morning.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to the West Side Inn in the 1000 block of West Stone Drive by a resident of the inn around 5:20 a.m. The caller reportedly said a woman with a gun was banging on his door.

KPD reports multiple officers responded and found the suspect with a pistol. Officers report she was “presenting a clear and present threat to the Officers and others in close proximity.”

The release states officers gave repeated commands to her to drop the weapon, but she did not do so.

“Officers were left with no choice but to neutralize the threat for their own safety and the safety of others,” the release states in part.

KPD reports one officer fired his weapon and hit the suspect.

The suspect was tranpsorted to a nearby hospital. As of 8 a.m., her condition is unknown.

According to KPD, no officers or other nearby people were injured.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been contacted regarding the shooting. News Channel 11 has reached out to the TBI for more information.