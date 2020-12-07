Kingsport PD: Suspect in custody after shooting, ‘series of related felonious crimes’ Monday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A suspect is in custody after Kingsport police say a string of crimes were committed in the Lynn Garden community, including a shooting.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers responded to the area around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The release says investigators arrested a person who committed “a series of related felonious crimes,” including a shooting.

The sole suspect believed to be responsible for the crimes is now in custody, according to KPD.

KPD reports there is no reason to believe the public is in any further danger.

The release says the incidents are currently under investigation and will be for some time.

No further details were released.