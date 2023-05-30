KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Investigators are still looking into the circumstances surrounding a body found in Kingsport last week.

According to Kingsport Police Department (KPD) public information officer Tom Patton, on May 25, officers discovered the remains of a 43-year-old man in a creek between Wilcox Drive and Brook Street.

The man’s remains were sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center for a forensic autopsy. Patton said that while the man has been positively identified, his name is not being released as of Tuesday.

Investigators were still working to determine the man’s cause of death as of Tuesday afternoon.