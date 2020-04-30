1  of  3
Breaking News
Kingsport PD: Sevier Co. man arrested following shooting involving 14-year-old Bristol, Virginia Police: Suspect in custody following gas station shooting Wake Forest: ETSU’s Steve Forbes named new men’s basketball head coach

Kingsport PD: Sevier Co. man arrested following shooting involving 14-year-old

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kingsport Police Department KPD_1530219928786.jpg.jpg

FILE

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport Police said a man is in custody following an early morning shooting.

According to police, they responded to the reported shooting on Westfield Drive around 6:30 a.m. where they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said the suspect was identified as Lazarith E. Freeman, 20, of Kodak, Tennessee.

Kingsport Police reported, “With the assistance of the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the United States Marshals Service, and other law enforcement agencies, Mr. Freeman is now in custody.”

Authorities said Freeman is now facing charges of Felony Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Evidence.

Police said neither the suspect or victim are residents of Kingsport, “however, both were believed to be acquainted prior to the shooting.”

No further information was immediately available as police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss