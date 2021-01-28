Kingsport PD seeks identity of pharmacy burglary suspect

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Police are asking for the public’s help with identifying a pharmacy burglary suspect.

The Kingsport Police Department says the suspect used a rock to shatter the front door of Berry’s Pharmacy at 460 West Center Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect left with a bag of merchandise before police got there.

Police say the suspect was wearing a black ski mask, black coat, blue jeans, and black shoes with red soles.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111. Anonymous tips may be submitted online.

