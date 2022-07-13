KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

Peyton Brianne Grace Begley was reported missing on Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. She was reportedly last seen earlier that morning in the 1300 block of Waverly Road.

The police department said that while there is currently no reason is suspect foul play in her disappearance, due to her age, every effort is being made to locate her.

Begley is described as being around 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. According to police, both of her eyebrows are half-shaved and the back of her head is shaved at the bottom.

Anyone with information on Begley’s location is asked to call investigators at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111