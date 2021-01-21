Kingsport PD seeking missing 16-year-old girl

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenage girl.

According to a release from KPD, 16-year-old Tember Grant Nichole Evans was reported missing on Tuesday, January 19.

Police report there is no reason to suspect foul play as of Thursday. Due to her minor age, KPD is making every effort to find her.

Tember is described as a white female weighing roughly 115 pounds. She is 5’4″ and has brown hair and eyes.

She was last seen in a black and white striped sweater, a pink T-shirt, blue jeans and no shoes.

Tember was last seen in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road.

She also has a heart tattoo on the inside of her right forearm.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 423-229-9429.