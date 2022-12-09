KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old.

According to a release from the KPD, Amaya Rochelle Haywood was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of University Boulevard in Kingsport. She was reported missing that same afternoon.

Police report that foul play is not suspected.

Amaya is described as a white female who is 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. Amaya has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen in black and red checkered pajama pants, a black hooded sweatshirt and red and black athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about Amaya’s location is asked to call the KPD at 423-229-9429.