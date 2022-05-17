KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are trying to locate a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, Brandon Robert Schools was reported missing Monday evening.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in his disappearance.

Schools is 4-foot-11-inches tall, weighs 80 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, according to police. He may be wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants and was last seen in the 1000 block of Yadkin Street.

Anyone with information on where Schools may be is asked to call detectives at 423-229-9429 or central dispatch at 423-246-9111.