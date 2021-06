KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are asking drivers to avoid a section of North John B. Dennis Highway due to a “serious crash.”

The Kingsport Police Department says a crash in the 2600 block of the highway, near the Mama’s House restaurant, has led to the highway being blocked.

Police say it will likely take a few hours to investigate the crash and clear the scene.

No other details about the crash were provided.