Kingsport PD: Second victim of Skyland Drive shooting dies, suspect still unknown

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A second person has died as a result of a Kingsport shooting that occurred on Skyland Drive on December 8.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, the second victim, identified as Charles D. Seaton, succumbed to his injuries after being hospitalized as a result of the shooting.

KPD reports Seaton died on December 20.

Officers were called to the shooting on December 8 in the 4100 block of Skyland Drive around 11:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found Seaton and another victim, Josephine N. Helmandollar, injured.

Helmandollar died due to her injuries soon after the shooting.

The release says a suspect is still not known as of Tuesday, December 22.

KPD reports the investigation into the shooting is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

