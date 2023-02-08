KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a van reportedly stolen from a church.

A release from the KPD states surveillance footage captured a suspect using burglary tools to break into and steal a van that belongs to Holy Mountain Baptist Church. The van was reportedly locked with the keys safely stored elsewhere at the time it was stolen on Tuesday night.

The theft appears to have occurred between 4:30 and 5 p.m., the release states.

According to police, the van is a light blue 1993 Dodge Full-size 15-passenger van. At the time of the theft, the van bore a TN license plate with the number 461BGCH. It also had a custom tag that read “Holy Mountain Baptist Church” on the front, but police stated those tags could have been removed after it was stolen.

The KPD provided the following photos of the suspect and the van:

Photo courtesy of the Kingsport Police Department

Photo courtesy of the Kingsport Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 423-229-9429.