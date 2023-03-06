UPDATE: Glenda Summey was found safe Monday night, according to the Kingsport Police Department.

“Special appreciation goes out to our fellow first responders at the Kingsport Fire Department for their assistance and expertise in locating Ms. Summey in a timely manner,” the police department said in a release.

Crews searching Monday night. (Photo: WJHL)

Previous story:

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department wants the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman with dementia.

Authorities are trying to find 79-year-old Glenda Summey, who was last seen around 5 p.m. Monday leaving her home on Willowbend Lane in the Willowbrook Community off Reservoir Road, according to police.

“While foul play is not suspected, due to her advanced age and diminished capacity, every possible effort is being made to locate her as soon as possible,” the police department said in a release. “A search is currently in progress. An automated emergency communication message has already been distributed throughout the area, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (T.B.I.) will be assisting K.P.D. by issuing a Silver Alert as soon as that process can be completed.”

Summey was last seen wearing pink jogging pants and grey slide-on shoes with an unknown shirt description. She is 5-foot-3-inches tall and has blue eyes and gray hair.

The police department says she cannot communicate properly and is hard to understand.

Anyone who sees Summey is asked to call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111 or 911 in an emergency situation.