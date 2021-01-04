Kingsport PD searching for missing woman with autism

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a woman who has autism and was last seen leaving her home on Sunday night.

According to a release from KPD, Kaileigh A. Siddons, 20, was reported missing on Sunday after leaving her home in the 3900 block of Bond Drive. She was seen walking toward Memorial Boulevard.

Kaileigh’s family says she “is a diminished capacity adult who has been diagnosed with autism.”

She is described as 5’1″ and weighs about 87 pounds, according to the release.

Kaileigh has brown hair and hazel eyes. Kaileigh was last seen wearing white and gray pajamas and a white Northface jacket.

She also has a pink nose ring, according to the release.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-246-9111 or call 911.