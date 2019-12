KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Kingsport Police Department are asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 14-year-old.

Jacqueline Alyssa Waller, 14, was last seen walking in the 400 block of New Beason Well Road in Kingsport.

While authorities said foul play is not suspected, because of her age, authorities are asking for the public’s help to find her.

You can contact Kingsport police at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.