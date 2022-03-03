KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) received $104,900 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, which will be used to finance new officer equipment and to claim a spot at the National Forensic Academy.

According to a release from KPD, city officers will receive new uniforms and other updated equipment to reinforce law and order in 2022.

Along with the new uniforms, officers will receive modernized radar units, indoor drones, communication headsets, security cameras, low-rise holster adapters and trauma kits.

“The ARPA funds enabled us to get training and purchase things we otherwise wouldn’t be able to do,” said KPD Commander Sean Chambers. “The vast majority of this equipment is going to be used for us to do our job better and safer than we currently do.”

KPD will also claim a spot at the National Forensic Academy — the police unit typically sends one officer every two years.

The program spans 10 weeks and prepares incoming law enforcement officers in three essential areas: evidence collection, collection, and preservation, per the release.

Participants must complete 400 hours of training and demonstrate competent skills to fulfill the academy’s requirements.

The fund comes off the heels of Kingsport’s attempt to strengthen the department just a month ago.