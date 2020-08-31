Kingsport PD: Public’s help sought locating missing juvenile

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old last seen on Thursday, August 27.
According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Rodney K. Kelly was reported missing on Thursday.
Foul play is not suspected, but since Rodney is a minor, KPD is making ever effort to find him.
Rodney is 5 feet 10 inches and weighs roughly 160 pounds.
He has brown hair and eye and was last seen in a black and red shirt, gray athletic pants and yellow Nike athletic shoes.
Anyone with information about Rodney’s whereabouts is asked to call KPD at 423-229-9429 or 423-246-9111.