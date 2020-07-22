Kingsport PD: Public aid sought finding missing 16-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department is searching for a 16-year-old boy last seen on Sunday.

According to a release from KPD, Nathaniel Bear was reported missing by a family member.

Nathaniel was last seen in the 1500 block of Granby Road in Kingsport, according to the release.

KPD does not suspect foul play, but due to Nathaniel’s age, they are making “every possible effort to locate him.”

Nathaniel is 5 foot 4 inches and 270 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes.

Nathaniel was last seen in gray shorts, a navy blue shirt and white Nike slide sandals.

Anyone with information on Nathaniel’s location is asked to call 423-229-9429.