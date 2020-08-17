Kingsport PD: Portion of Memorial Boulevard closed due to downed tree Monday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic in Kingsport is being affected by a downed tree early Monday morning, police say.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, Memorial Boulevard is temporarily closed in the area of the 3600 block due to a downed tree.

The closure of the road began around 5:15 a.m., according to KPD.

KPD reports traffic is being diverted at both the intersection of Memorial and Orebank Road and at the interchange of Memorial and John B. Dennis Highway.

The closure will remain in place until the road can be safely cleared.

Drivers are encouraged by KPD to avoid the area find alternate routes.