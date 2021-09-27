Kingsport PD: Police investigating fatal crash on John B. Dennis Highway

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police are investigating a fatal crash that took place over the weekend along one the city’s major routes, authorities say.

According to a release from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were dispatched on a call regarding a vehicle at rest beside the roadway at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Officers arrived to find a vehicle that had been “involved in a collision” and found the driver, Wendy Annette Ramsey, 51, of Dungannon, VA dead at the scene.

According to the report, Ramsey was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer along John B. Dennis Highway near the Orebank Road interchange before leaving the road and hitting a tree. Current causes of the crash are under investigation by the Kingsport PD Traffic Unit.

Due to the time between the crash and 911 call, the report says an exact timeline of the crash is still unknown.

Witnesses of the crash are encouraged to provide information to investigators at 423-224-2750.