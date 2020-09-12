Kingsport PD: New evidence exonerates shooting suspect, police arrest man who was shot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say new evidence exonerates a shooting suspect who was arrested on Thursday.

According to the Kingsport Police Department, detectives are in the process of having the charges dropped against Jacob R. Hayes. He is no longer in police custody.

Hayes was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting that happened earlier in the day on Ash Street.

Officers arrived at the scene around 4 a.m. and found Jacob T. Durham with gunshot wounds. Police say Durham told them he was shot by Hayes.

(Photo: Jacob T. Durham)

“During the subsequent investigation, Mr. Durham repeatedly insisted that he had been shot by his acquaintance, Jacob R. Hayes, following an argument,” the police department said in a news release Friday night. “He further alleged that Mr. Hayes fled the scene, prior to police arrival, in a green box-style vehicle. Detectives were able to corroborate his accusations and develop the necessary probable cause to obtain a warrant for the arrest of Mr. Hayes.”

“While at that time, detectives did have sufficient probable cause to believe that Mr. Hayes was responsible, new exculpatory evidence has now surfaced that completely exonerates him of any involvement in the aforementioned shooting.”

Investigators have arrested Durham and charged him with felony false reporting. Police say he was treated at a hospital for serious injuries. He was discharged from the hospital and arrested.

The shooting remains under investigation.