KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department was crowned the overall winner of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office’s 18th Annual Law Enforcement Challenge. Multiple Northeast Tennessee law enforcement agencies were also awarded in the competition.

In the 46-75 Officers Category, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office took second place, following only the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. The Bristol, Tennessee Police Department also took home silver in the 76-100 Officers Category.

The Kingsport Police Department not only won the 101-200 Officers Category but was also named the Highest Scoring Police Department and Overall Winner by the THSO.

In addition to police departments and the sheriff’s offices, branches of the Tennessee Highway Patrol also competed in their own category. Northeast Tennessee’s Fall Branch division finished second in that category.

You can view all of the winners and placements in the document below: