Kingsport PD: Mount Carmel Mayor found outside of motel room with neck injury, reportedly fell on knife

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The mayor of Mount Carmel was found with a laceration on his neck at a Kingsport motel last month.

According to a report from the Kingsport Police Department, officers were called to the Americourt motel on American Way around 12:30 p.m. on April 27.

Officers were responding to a reported stabbing when they found Chris Jones laying on his side in the breezeway by the doorway of Room 282.

According to the report, Jones was found with a shirt wrapped around his neck and dried blood covering his torso and shorts.

Officers report Jones had a laceration near the bottom of his left ear and going down around the side of his neck, towards his chest.

PREVIOUS: Mount Carmel residents react to Mayor’s arrest

KPD also reports Jones had a “fairly wide laceration” on his left elbow.

When asked who had cut him, Jones allegedly told officers that he had fallen on a knife.

Officers report a woman came out of Room 286 and began walking towards Room 282.

The report says officers stopped her, and she identified herself as Amber Hale. She said she had been staying with Jones for about four weeks but was not on the lease.

Jones told officers that Hale was his girlfriend, according to the report.

Officers also spoke with a security employee who said he had gone to the room becuase of a noise complaint, but no one answered at first.

The employee said eventually Hale answered the door but hesitated to let him in.When the employee entered, he saw Jones was injured and called 9-1-1, according to the report.

KPD says at some point after the 9-1-1 call, Jones and Hale left the room and locked the door behind them.

Jones was transported to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment.

Jones was indicted in February after a TBI investigation found that he had allegedly stolen thousands of dollars from his grandmother.

PREVIOUS: Grand jury indicts Mount Carmel mayor accused of stealing $300K from grandmother

Hale was arrested around 6 p.m. that evening after the same employee said she was refusing to leave the room, according to a second report.

Hale was told by officers in the motel room that she needed to leave while she was in the bathroom, per the motel’s wishes. Employees said since her name was not on any paperwork, she would have to leave.

The report says about ten minutes after being told this, Hale was still wandering around the room and began putting on lotion.

KPD says due to her refusal to leave, Hale was arrested for trespassing.