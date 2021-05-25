Kingsport PD: Motorcyclist killed in Colonial Heights crash

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash around noon Tuesday in Colonial Heights.

According to the police department, the driver of a Honda CRV traveling north on Fort Henry Drive attempted to turn left toward private property when she pulled into the path of a Suzuki motorcycle that was traveling south.

The motorcycle rider, identified as Brian W. Dunn, 34 of Kingsport, was killed in the crash. The driver of the Honda was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation and police say charges are possible.